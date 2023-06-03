Dabbling in the hyper-niche DIY screamo underground is one of my favorite Bandcamp pastimes, and one of my favorite current acts on the scene is My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest, a one-person musical operation out of Albuquerque. This week the band unleashed a pair of very different new tracks. Today they’ve dropped “The Hilldog,” billed as “an old song meant for a split that never came to fruition,” which presents a relatively melodic side of the band’s epic skramz approach. A few days earlier, they led off Coldworld — a three-way split with Sickle Eater and Outside Observer — with a harsh 10-minute slow-build called “Pyramids.” You can hear both songs, as well as the rest of the Coldworld split, below.

<a href="https://myhairisaratsnest.bandcamp.com/track/the-hilldog">The Hilldog by My Hair is a Rat's Nest</a>