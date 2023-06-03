My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest – “The Hilldog” & “Pyramids”

New Music June 3, 2023 12:24 PM By Chris DeVille

My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest – “The Hilldog” & “Pyramids”

New Music June 3, 2023 12:24 PM By Chris DeVille

Dabbling in the hyper-niche DIY screamo underground is one of my favorite Bandcamp pastimes, and one of my favorite current acts on the scene is My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest, a one-person musical operation out of Albuquerque. This week the band unleashed a pair of very different new tracks. Today they’ve dropped “The Hilldog,” billed as “an old song meant for a split that never came to fruition,” which presents a relatively melodic side of the band’s epic skramz approach. A few days earlier, they led off Coldworld — a three-way split with Sickle Eater and Outside Observer — with a harsh 10-minute slow-build called “Pyramids.” You can hear both songs, as well as the rest of the Coldworld split, below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Replacements Photos Removed From University Of Minnesota Building

1 day ago 0

Cedric Bixler-Zavala Responds To Danny Masterson Guilty Verdict: “Fuck Scientology”

3 days ago 0

Tenacious D Release Beachy Video For Their Viral “Wicked Game” Cover

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Owl City’s “Fireflies”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest