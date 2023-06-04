Phoenix performed at the We Love Green festival in Paris this weekend — an event that also featured artists ranging from Bon Iver to Caroline Polachek, Pusha T, Skrillex, Yung Lean, and more. During their set, Phoenix (who released Alpha Zulu last year) actually brought out Pusha T to help on the French band’s “Funky Squaredance,” which led into a rendition of Clipse’s “All Eyes On Me.” (“Funky Squaredance” is something of an oldie; it originally appeared on Phoenix’s 2000 album United.)

Watch the onstage collab between Phoenix an Pusha below.