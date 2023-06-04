Skrillex’s Primavera Sound Set Interrupted By Onstage Fire

Skrillex’s show got a little too lit at Primavera Sound 2023 when a fire broke out onstage on Friday night (June 2) in Barcelona. No injuries were reported, according to official fest sources. An employee at the festival announced over the public address system that the issue was a “technical error.” Skrillex resumed his set after about 10 minutes, but the incident was caught on camera. In a fan-shot video, you can see a small fire coming from an elevated lighting rig, which was lowered so the on-site crew could put it out with a handheld extinguisher.

Watch the fire get put out below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tonisas/video/7240403985948101914