Skrillex’s Primavera Sound Set Interrupted By Onstage Fire

Steven Lawton/Getty Images)

News June 4, 2023 4:27 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Skrillex’s Primavera Sound Set Interrupted By Onstage Fire

Steven Lawton/Getty Images)

News June 4, 2023 4:27 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Skrillex’s show got a little too lit at Primavera Sound 2023 when a fire broke out onstage on Friday night (June 2) in Barcelona. No injuries were reported, according to official fest sources. An employee at the festival announced over the public address system that the issue was a “technical error.” Skrillex resumed his set after about 10 minutes, but the incident was caught on camera. In a fan-shot video, you can see a small fire coming from an elevated lighting rig, which was lowered so the on-site crew could put it out with a handheld extinguisher.

Watch the fire get put out below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tonisas/video/7240403985948101914

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Replacements Photos Removed From University Of Minnesota Building

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say”

3 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Tommy Stinson

3 days ago 0

Tenacious D Release Beachy Video For Their Viral “Wicked Game” Cover

3 days ago 0

Hear Turnstile’s Original Pop-Punk Song From I Think You Should Leave Season 3

5 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest