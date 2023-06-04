Watch Yungblud Join Limp Bizkit On “Break Stuff” At Rock im Park

News June 4, 2023 5:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Yungblud Join Limp Bizkit On “Break Stuff” At Rock im Park

News June 4, 2023 5:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Earlier in the week, Yungblud — aka Dominic Harrison — teased a new single called “Lowlife” at a series of fan events in London, Los Angeles, and Germany. The new single follows Yungblud’s self-titled third album, which came out last year. That brings us up to today: Yungblud teamed up with Limp Bizkit at German festival Rock im Park today (June 4), where they performed Limp Bizkit Y2K classic “Break Stuff” together. In some fan-shot footage, Yungblud raps the refrain with Fred Durst, who is decked out in a bright blue worker’s uniform, blonde wig, and shades.

Watch some fan-shot footage below.

@exotickingil

Limp Bizkit X Yungblud @ Rock im Park 2023 #limpbizkit #rockimpark #rip #fy #fyp #fypシ #viral #viralvideo

♬ Originalton – ExoTicKinG

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Replacements Photos Removed From University Of Minnesota Building

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say”

3 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Tommy Stinson

3 days ago 0

Tenacious D Release Beachy Video For Their Viral “Wicked Game” Cover

3 days ago 0

Hear Turnstile’s Original Pop-Punk Song From I Think You Should Leave Season 3

5 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest