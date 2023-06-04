Earlier in the week, Yungblud — aka Dominic Harrison — teased a new single called “Lowlife” at a series of fan events in London, Los Angeles, and Germany. The new single follows Yungblud’s self-titled third album, which came out last year. That brings us up to today: Yungblud teamed up with Limp Bizkit at German festival Rock im Park today (June 4), where they performed Limp Bizkit Y2K classic “Break Stuff” together. In some fan-shot footage, Yungblud raps the refrain with Fred Durst, who is decked out in a bright blue worker’s uniform, blonde wig, and shades.

Watch some fan-shot footage below.