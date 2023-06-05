Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Features Hayley Williams & Fall Out Boy

About a month from now, Taylor Swift will release the third in her series of re-recorded albums, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). As with the Fearless and Red editions in the series, this one will be padded out with bonus tracks “from the vault,” songs from the album’s recording sessions that never saw release. This one will have six songs from the Speak Now era, including collaborations with two emo superstars who, like Swift, were enjoying pop crossover success when the album was released in 2010. Swift’s longtime pal Hayley Williams of Paramore is singing on a song called “Castles Crumbling,” and, in a more surprising move, Fall Out Boy will appear on “Electric Touch.”

In a note announcing the tracklist today, Swift explained that she chose collaborators who were influencing her lyrics circa Speak Now, an album she famously wrote by herself without collaborators to disprove the notion that she was only capable of writing great songs with help. “Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album,” Swift writes.

Here’s her full message:

I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.

And here’s the full tracklist:

In other Swift news: TMZ reports that she has broken up with the 1975’s Matty Healy, much to the delight of the Swifties who’ve been campaigning for the end of the relationship.