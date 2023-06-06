We haven’t heard much from L’Rain — aka Taja Cheek — since their 2021 LP Fatigue. That all changes today, as Cheek has shared a new track, “New Year’s UnResolution,” which was produced alongside longtime collaborators Andrew Lappin and Ben Chapoteau-Katz.

Of “New Year’s UnResolution” Cheek says:

The words of this song were written at different periods of time to give a sense of what it’s like to think through the trajectory of a relationship at different points of my life–right after a break up, and many moons later. I wonder: what is it like to feel like you’ve forgotten a part of yourself?; how does time pass differently at different moments in your life? (like molasses, like water, like air); how do you set new terms of engagement with someone you’ve interacted with in a very specific way for a long time?; how do you deal with the turmoil of stepping into a distant unknown after a period of fierce intimacy?

Listen to “New Year’s UnResolution” below:

TOUR DATES:

06/14 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

06/16 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

06/17 – Boston, NY @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs *

06/18 – Colombia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

06/21 – Carrboro, VA @ Cat’s Cradle

06/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Great Lawn in Centennial Park *

06/24 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! Festival Site *

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riis Park *

* – Re:Set Concert Series w/ LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES