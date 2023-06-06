King Krule – “Flimsier”

Archy Marshall’s new King Krule album Space Heavy is imminent, and he’s promoting it with one last single today before this Friday’s release date. “Flimsier” creates a floaty, woozy vibe that reminds me of Radiohead’s “Scatterbrain” crossed with Jens Lekman’s “When I Said I Wanted To Be Your Dog.” Some jazz in there too? And some apocalyptic post-rock? Basically there’s a lot going on here, and it’s all good.

Below, watch a video for “Flimsier” animated by Marshall’s brother Jack, and note the lyric that relates to King Krule’s promo photo above.

Space Heavy is out 6/9 on Matador.

