Dua Lipa Copyright Infringement Case Dismissed

In early 2022, Dua Lipa and Warner Records were sued for copyright infringement by a Floria reggae band over her disco-inspired hit single “Levitating.” Today, that lawsuit has been dismissed by a Los Angeles federal judge. According to Reuters, US District Judge Sunshine Sykes said Artikal Sound System failed to argue that the writers of “Levitating” ever had access to the group’s 2017 song “Live Your Life,” though the judge did give the group an opportunity to file a new complaint.

The judge also rejected the band’s lawsuit to move its case to New York to be heard with a second infringement lawsuit by songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown, who have alleged similarities between “Levitating” and their songs “Wiggle And Giggle All Night” and “Don Diablo,” which were released in 1979 and 1980 and recorded by Cory Daye and Miguel Bosé respectively.

Artikal Sound System’s attorney Stewart Levy reacted to the dismissal by noting that the band is currently considering its next steps.