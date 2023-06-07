Last year, Toronto punks PUP released their excellent Album Of The Week, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, which they swiftly followed up with a live EP in October: PUP Unravels Live In Front Of Everyone They Know. As they continue touring through Europe and the US, PUP have shared two brand-new songs: “How To Live With Yourself” and “Smoke Screen,” which are previously unreleased B-sides from The Unraveling.

About “How To Live With Yourself,” Stefan Babcock says: “This was the first song we wrote when we started working on our last album. The first one is always the hardest, you tend to overthink everything, so we wanted to start with something simple and fun, something that we wouldn’t get too in our own heads about. This one feels like a classic PUP song to me, and while our goal for the record was to push ourselves out of our comfort zone and try new things, sometimes it feels good to write a catchy, miserable ripper that feels like it captures exactly what this band is about.”

Babcock adds of “Smoke Screen”: “This song originated with a Nestor [Chumak] riff. He sent it around, and the thing was so slow that I thought he’d exported it wrong. But his idea was to do a song that was like the ‘sludgey’ version of PUP, something we’d never really done before. The more I listened to it, the more it grew on me. I remember in the height of the pandemic sitting in the backseat of my car at the Home Depot parking lot, anything to try and escape the house, and writing and recording all the lyrics on the spot.”

Listen to both tracks below.

“How To Live With Yourself” and “Smoke Screen” are out now via Rise Records.