In April, Chicago band Deeper announced they’d signed to Sub Pop and would be releasing their third studio album later in 2023. At the time, they shared the rather meta-titled “Sub,” and today Deeper are formally announcing their Sub Pop full-length debut, Careful!. Arriving in September, Careful! was recorded at Palisade Studios in Chicago with help from producer/engineer Dave Vettraino. Along with the news is a lead single, “Build A Bridge,” which comes with a video directed by Austin Vesely.

“‘Build a Bridge’ was the first song written remotely in a new format that would come to define the writing process of Careful!,” Deeper say of the track. “In the early days of the band, we would throw shit at the wall in our practice space and see what stuck. Being forced to stay in our apartments during lockdown allowed us to apply more intention to a song and really dissect it piece by piece.”

They add of the video: “We worked with Austin Vesely (Chance the Rapper, Whitney) on the video in which the band is hooked up to a machine, taking turns controlling alternate versions of ourselves in a different dimension. The sequence keeps repeating with each of us failing, but each attempt equips us with more knowledge from these prior failures to eventually succeed in vanquishing the spirit.”

Listen to and watch “Build A Bridge” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Build A Bridge”

02 “Heat Lamp”

03 “Glare”

04 “Tele”

05 “Bite”

06 “Pilsen 4th”

07 “Sub”

08 “Fame”

09 “Everynight”

10 “Airplane Air”

11 “devil-loc”

12 “Dualbass”

13 “Pressure”

TOUR DATES:

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival (Union Park)

09/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer #

09/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #

09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G #

09/24 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

09/25 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom #

09/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made #

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

09/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar #

09/30 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook #

10/02 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records #

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #

10/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos #

10/05 – Houston, TX @ Black Magic #

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (inside) $

10/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar $

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah $

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room $

10/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst Atrium $

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent $

10/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios $

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $

10/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge ^

10/22 – Denver, CO @ Skylark ^

10/31 – Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

11/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Ideal Bar

11/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

11/03 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/05 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

11/07 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

11/09 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

11/10 – Bristol, UK @ Dareshack

11/11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/12 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival

11/14 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

# w/ Godcaster

$ w/ Mia Joy

^ w/ Worlds Worst

Careful! is out 9/8 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.