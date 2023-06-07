Coldplay are currently in the middle of the European leg of their Music Of The Spheres tour, and they’ve been bringing some special guests out during their shows. At their concert in Cardiff last night, they welcomed Kelly Jones to the stage to perform Stereophonics’ 2005 hit “Dakota.” “”Thank you, Kelly,” Chris Martin said at the end of the performance. “Thank you so much. We’ve loved you since ‘Traffic,’ and we love you still.”

They also recently wrapped up a four-night run at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium, where they incorporated a cover of James’ “Sit Down” into their set. James’ Tim Booth joined the band for two of the nights to sing it along with them. “Another fantastic night with @coldplay . Honoured to hear them say we have inspired them -what they have created is magical,” Booth tweeted a couple days back. “I have only previously witnessed @springsteen fill a stadium with such heart and connection. Unity/community is the antidote to the tribalism destroying us.”

Check out videos of both appearances below.