The Sonder Bombs have released two albums worth of rip-roaring pop-punk already — 2018’s MODERN FEMALE ROCKSTAR and 2021’s Clothbound — but it seems like the Cleveland band is heading in a different direction for whatever’s next, as evidenced by their new single “waste.” It’s a muted, water-logged pop song, and Willow Hawks’ vocals are stretched out and twisted into a digitized warble.

“I’ve been really blessed to have people I love around me who inspire me to be myself. Let me grow in any direction I need,” Hawks said in a statement to Under The Radar. “‘waste’ feels like the first really honest song I’ve written for myself since ‘Twinkle Lights.'” Hawks continued:

I wrote it on ukulele initially and transposed it to synth. For me, experimenting with new sounds has always been exciting but I was cautious to not stray too far away from what I thought I was “supposed” to make. When I brought the demo to Jimmy & Jer, they were really hyped about the deviation from our previous work. Getting to dive in for the first time to something I am totally unfamiliar with was enthralling. I plan on doing much more diving.

Check it out alongside the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

07/05 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

07/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

07/08 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

07/09 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

07/12 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/13 Houston, TX @ Bohemeo’s

07/15 Denton, TX @ Andy’s

07/16 Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard

07/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunkspace

07/20 Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory NoHo

07/23 Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

07/25 Portland, OR @ Kelly’s Olympian

07/26 Vancouver, BC @ Red Gate

07/27 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

07/29 Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement

07/30 Denver, CO @ Seventh Circle

08/01 Kansas City, MO @ Farewell

08/02 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

08/03 Des Moines, IA @ Lefty’s

08/04 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

08/05 Grand Rapids, MI @ Free Space

08/06 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

“waste” is out now.