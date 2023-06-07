Vampire Weekend Announce Vinyl-Only Live Album Series

Vampire Weekend have announced a vinyl-only live album series. The first edition of this series, Frog On The Bass Drum Vol. 01 Live In Indianapolis, went on sale today and is already sold out of its 2,500 copy run. It’s made up of recordings from the band’s June 2019 show in Indianapolis, and includes their cover of Bob Dylan’s “Jokerman.”

In addition to eight live tracks, a printed quarterly report newsletter and a limited-edition t-shirt were also available. The next volume in the series in From On The Bass Drum Vol. 02: Una Notte A Milano Con Vampire Weekend, with details to be announced soon.