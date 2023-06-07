Last year, Gainesville greats Hot Water Music, veteran masters of gruffly melodic punk rock, released a really good album called Feel The Void. Today, they’re back with what appears to be a one-off single. Once again, it’s really good. These guys have been going for decades, and they never seem to fall off.

The new Hot Water Music song is called “Drawn,” and its shown up online today without much context. It’s an urgent, fired-up ripper about the line between right and wrong: “Which side are you on? Which side are you on? Which side are we on? Which side am I on?” Check it out below.

“Drawn” is out now on Equal Vision.