Hot Water Music – “Drawn”

New Music June 7, 2023 4:44 PM By Tom Breihan

Hot Water Music – “Drawn”

New Music June 7, 2023 4:44 PM By Tom Breihan

Last year, Gainesville greats Hot Water Music, veteran masters of gruffly melodic punk rock, released a really good album called Feel The Void. Today, they’re back with what appears to be a one-off single. Once again, it’s really good. These guys have been going for decades, and they never seem to fall off.

The new Hot Water Music song is called “Drawn,” and its shown up online today without much context. It’s an urgent, fired-up ripper about the line between right and wrong: “Which side are you on? Which side are you on? Which side are we on? Which side am I on?” Check it out below.

“Drawn” is out now on Equal Vision.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2023 So Far

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jay-Z’s “Empire State Of Mind” (Feat. Alicia Keys)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest