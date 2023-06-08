Next month, Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra, two long-running and canonical bands who have grand and sweeping emo classics for days, will head out on a North American tour together. It’ll be a true co-headlining affair, with the two groups taking turns closing the shows. In the lead-up to the tour, the two groups have released a pair of singles where they cover each others’s classics.

Jimmy Eat World have covered a recent Manchester Orchestra track. They’ve done their version of “Telepath,” one of the singles from the Atlanta band’s 2021 album The Million Masks Of God. The original is a relatively delicate and acoustic song, but Jimmy Eat World have blown it out into a big heart-on-sleeve rocker. In a press release, Jim Adkins says, “Manchester Orchestra is great at sitting you down, spinning your chair around and stopping it to show you are now somewhere else. We knew if we were going to cover an immersive song like ‘Telepath,’ we’d have to commit to ‘stopping the chair’ at bizzaro-Jimmy Eat World universe.”

For their part, Manchester Orchestra have taken on “Table For Glasses,” Jimmy Eat World’s opener from their classic and still-awesome 1999 monster Clarity. Bold choice! Big song! In Manchester Orchestra’s hands, a textured, delicate song becomes even more textured and delicate. Andy Hull says, “It was an absolute honor to trade covers with one of our favorite bands. We approached our cover with admiration for the original and had a blast exploring all of its spacious corners.” Below, listen to both covers and check out the dates for the coming tour.

TOUR DATES:

7/11 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

7/14 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium

7/15 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

7/16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

7/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

7/21 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

7/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

7/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex Outdoors

7/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

7/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

7/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

7/29 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

7/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/07 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

8/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

8/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

8/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

8/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club

8/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

8/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/19 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoors

8/20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/21 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

8/23 – New York, NY @ SummerStage In Central Park

8/24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Buffalo

8/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

