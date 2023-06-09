The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

Romy - "Loveher"

When Romy Madley Croft sang about desire with the xx, it was often oblique, muted, sensual but not forwardly so. On “Loveher,” the first song she wrote that made her realize she was ready to make a solo album, she turns that natural introversion into something to cherish. She sings of a love that feels so natural it must be right: “Hold my hand under the table/ It’s not that I’m not proud in the company of strangers/ It’s just some things are for us.” It can be difficult as a queer person to navigate how vocal you want to be about your love, both because of the obvious and because some people just don’t want to broadcast their relationship to everyone. That’s valid, but oh does it sound satisfying when Romy lets loose in the hook, letting her avowal of love get subsumed into a sweaty beat, spinning out into something that sounds joyous and freeing. —James