Gene Simmons Goes To Parliament

Gene Simmons appeared in Parliament yesterday at the invitation of Democratic Unionist Party MP Ian Paisley Jr. Simmons was invited to Parliament after Paisley helped KISS land their private plane in the UK so that the band could perform for their farewell End Of The Road tour, which had dates in Birmingham and Newcastle upon Tyne earlier this week.

During an interview with the BBC after the fact, Simmons argued for the restoration of the Stormont government in Northern Ireland. The Northern Ireland Assembly, often know as Stormont, has not been operational for more than a year after the DUP launched a boycott protesting post-Brexit trading agreements. “It’s important for that to happen because the people’s business needs to get done,” Simmons said. “Northern Ireland is just as important as any country on the face of the planet and you can’t have people pointing fingers.”

“People have their lives to lead and it’s the government’s job to take care of people’s needs,” Simmons continued. “So I hope everything gets back in order in Northern Ireland and the people’s business should be done by their elected officials.”

“It’s important when the occasion calls, [to] visit Parliament. I’m sure you’ll be able to get in there and see some of it,” Simmons said. He mentioned that he’s also visited Irish parliament: “I wanted to meet Taoiseach, we didn’t quite get there but we did tour the facility a few years back.”