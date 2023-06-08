My Morning Jacket Are Bringing The War On Drugs, The Walkmen, Alvvays, & More To Mexico

My Morning Jacket have announced the lineup for their next One Big Holiday destination festival in Mexico, which will take place from April 4-8, 2024. MMJ will be playing three sets over four nights. Joining them on the roster are the War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett, the Walkmen, Alvvays, Angel Olsen, Poolside, Futurebirds Scott McMicken And The Ever-Expanding, and Shabazz Palaces.

One Big Holiday 2024 will go down at the Hard Rock Hotel & Unico in Riviera Maya. Registration for pre-sale access to tickets will be open until tomorrow (June 9) at 4PM ET. Public on-sale will take place on June 14 at 1PM ET, after separate returning guest and Spotify pre-sales take place on the two prior days. More details here.