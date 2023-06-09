In May, Sam Smith and Madonna started teasing a collaboration: on social media, both singers posted black squares with white letters reading “S X M” and “Sam And Madonna” with an accompanying audio of the two whispering their names. Then, earlier in June, the pair announced that their joint single would be called “Vulgar.” “VULGAR….. new song out Friday June 9th @samsmith,” Madonna captioned. Now, “Vulgar” — produced by ILYA for MXM Productions, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder, Jimmy Napes, and Sam and Lauren D’elia — is officially out and available to stream.

Opening up about “Vulgar” to Apple Music, Smith said:

Vulgar is one of the most exciting songs I’ve been a part of. It was written with Madonna and an amazing group of people. The day after the Grammy’s, we all got in the studio and just had an amazing evening creating and writing and expressing. And, of course, it was the biggest dream come true for me to get to work with and perform and sing with the Queen Of Pop. I am so honored and excited about this song and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.

This comes just a few months after Madonna introduced Kim Petras and Smith’s performance of “Unholy” at the 2023 Grammys, and a few days after Smith’s cover of Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” which they released as an Amazon exclusive for Pride Month.

Listen to both “Vulgar” and “Beautiful.”

https://twitter.com/samsmith/status/1664315880174501902