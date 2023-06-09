Just hours before releasing their fourth studio album, The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monaé shared the project’s full tracklist. It revealed a stunning array of guest spots, including Grace Jones (“Ooh La La”), Sister Nancy (“The French”), Amaarae and Nia Long (“The Rush), Doechii (“Phenomenal”), Ckay (“Know Better”), and Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 (“Float,” a single). Tonight, Monaé’s new record is out and streaming; in addition to the already released “Float,” it features the sensual track “Lipstick Lover,” which came out earlier in May.

Monaé’s first studio album in five years (their last one was 2018’s Dirty Computer), The Age Of Pleasure is produced by Wondaland Arts Society collaborator Nate “Rocket” Wonder. This summer, Monáe will kick off a North American tour in support of the album in Seattle, Washington.

Listen to The Age Of Pleasure below.

The Age Of Pleasure is out now on Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic.