Watch Brian Johnson Join Sam Fender For Two AC/DC Songs In Newcastle

The British heartland rocker Sam Fender played a pair of homecoming shows in Newcastle this weekend, and at the latter show he joined forces with a fellow area native of some repute. Fender grew up in North Shields near Newcastle, and AC/DC howler Brian Johnson hails from nearby Dunston. Onstage at St. James Park, Johnson joined Fender for a pair of AC/DC classics, “Back In Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.” Check out footage of all that rocking below.

BACK IN BLACK Sam Fender and Brian Johnson from AC/DC at St James Park! pic.twitter.com/HWYWCvcx4c — sam fender files (@samfenderfiles) June 10, 2023