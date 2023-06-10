Watch Brian Johnson Join Sam Fender For Two AC/DC Songs In Newcastle

Watch Brian Johnson Join Sam Fender For Two AC/DC Songs In Newcastle

The British heartland rocker Sam Fender played a pair of homecoming shows in Newcastle this weekend, and at the latter show he joined forces with a fellow area native of some repute. Fender grew up in North Shields near Newcastle, and AC/DC howler Brian Johnson hails from nearby Dunston. Onstage at St. James Park, Johnson joined Fender for a pair of AC/DC classics, “Back In Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.” Check out footage of all that rocking below.

@matthewdonnachie When Sam Fender brings out Brian Johnson of AC/DC at his Newcastle show 😱😱😱😱 We were treated to Back In Black and You Shook Me All Night Long!!! @Sam Fender #samfender #samfendertiktok #samfenderlive #samfendertok #samfendernewcastle #samfenderstjamespark #samfendergig #livemusic ♬ Back In Black – AC/DC

@absoluteradio Just two Geordie lads having a great time #samfender #acdc #brianjohnson ♬ original sound – absoluteradio

