Eels’ Original Lineup Reunites For The First Time In Over 25 Years
Eels kicked off their 2023 North American tour this weekend, and Mark Oliver Everett’s long-running project played the Fonda Theater in Hollywood on Saturday night. During the show, he reunited with the original Eels lineup for the first time in over 25 years. He was joined by Jonathan “Butch” Norton and Tommy Walter, who formed the band with E in 1995. It was the first time all of them performed on-stage together since 1997. They sang Argent’s “God Gave Rock And Roll To You.” Watch some video below.