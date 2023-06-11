Eels’ Original Lineup Reunites For The First Time In Over 25 Years

Eels kicked off their 2023 North American tour this weekend, and Mark Oliver Everett’s long-running project played the Fonda Theater in Hollywood on Saturday night. During the show, he reunited with the original Eels lineup for the first time in over 25 years. He was joined by Jonathan “Butch” Norton and Tommy Walter, who formed the band with E in 1995. It was the first time all of them performed on-stage together since 1997. They sang Argent’s “God Gave Rock And Roll To You.” Watch some video below.

In honor of the EELS highly anticipated return to Fonda Theater tonight, Hollywood Mayor Frank Stallone has declared today EELS DAY and is unveiling the EELS star on the Hollywood walk of fame in front of the Fonda Theater at 7pm, coincidentally when doors open for the show! pic.twitter.com/EkLGRf408C — EELS (@THE_EELS) June 10, 2023