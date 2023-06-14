Kesha Reflects On Jerry Seinfeld Refusing Her A Hug: “The Saddest Moment Of My Life”

Back in 2017, Kesha famously got snubbed when going in for a hug from Jerry Seinfeld on the red carpet of a charity event for the David Lynch Foundation. She talked about it publicly not long after it happened, saying that it felt like she “ended up in my very own mini-episode of Seinfeld for like five seconds.” Seinfeld also commented on it, saying that he wouldn’t “hug a total stranger.”

In a recent appearance on The Best Show With Tom Scharpling, Kesha was asked about the incident again. “Do you want to know the whole story?” Kesha said. “It’s really sad, you’re going to get lots of clicks after this because I don’t I’ve ever told the whole story.”

“So I learned TM [transcendental meditation] from David Lynch — the David Lynch Foundation. Love TM, love meditating. So he was like, ‘Could you do an event that’s a charity event?’ I was in the middle of tour, I was exhausted, but I really love David Lynch and I heard that Jerry Seinfeld was going to be there … I used to take my computer, when there was the CD, and I’d carry it around the world internationally, the little DVDs … when it got bumpy on planes, I’d pop in Seinfeld and I’d be like, “Everything’s OK in the world’ and watch my buddy.”

“Jerry,” Scharpling clarifies, to which Kesha responds, “Jerry … Gary.”

“Then I get to the fucking charity event and I got really excited because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe, and then he didn’t hug me in front of cameras,” Kesha continued. “And it was the most depressing, and hilarious, but also so sad … It was like the saddest moment of my life.”

During the same interview, Kesha also talked about working with Kurt Vile, who has a writing credit on her recently released album Gag Order. She said that she reached out to Vile after hearing his many appearances on The Best Show over the years.