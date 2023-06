Until today, we hadn’t heard from Fury since Failed Entertainment, one of the best hardcore albums of 2019. But the Orange Country hellraisers are back with “Vie,” a ballistic crossover thrash track recorded by Andrew Oswald of Marbled Eye/Public Interest, mastered by Will Killingsworth of Orchid/Ampere, and featuring a livewire guitar solo from Power Trip drummer Chris Ulsh. No word on a new album yet, but this shit rips. Listen below.

Vie by FURY