News June 17, 2023 6:04 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Bonnaroo 2023 is currently going down this weekend (June 15-18) in Manchester, Tennessee, and Friday’s set featured a performance from Rina Sawayama, who brought out MUNA’s Katie Gavin. During Sawayama’s closing song — “This Hell,” from last year’s Hold The Girl — the dance-pop luminary brought out Gavin, who ran out onstage wearing a cheeky “I <3 Sodomy" crop tank and denim miniskirt. Then, the two broke into a fun two-step dance and capped off their duet with a smooch. Gavin's MUNA bandmates Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson were also onstage to dance along and offer their support. Watch some fan-shot footage below.

