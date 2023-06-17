Bonnaroo 2023 is currently going down this weekend (June 15-18) in Manchester, Tennessee, and Friday’s set featured a performance from Rina Sawayama, who brought out MUNA’s Katie Gavin. During Sawayama’s closing song — “This Hell,” from last year’s Hold The Girl — the dance-pop luminary brought out Gavin, who ran out onstage wearing a cheeky “I <3 Sodomy" crop tank and denim miniskirt. Then, the two broke into a fun two-step dance and capped off their duet with a smooch. Gavin's MUNA bandmates Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson were also onstage to dance along and offer their support. Watch some fan-shot footage below.

posting this here bc idk if I can afford another copyright strike on mn pic.twitter.com/NU25wjSgI2 — aylin 🏠 (@hereisMUNA) June 17, 2023

🎥 | Katie kissing Rina Sawayama! pic.twitter.com/WJ892v5eOe — muna news (@wheremunais) June 17, 2023

RINA AND MUNA SINGING YHIS HELL AT BONNAROO !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HEcszAixaw — Olivia Zachry (@olivia_zachry) June 16, 2023