2 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting At Gorge Amphitheater Campground Outside Beyond Wonderland Festival

Two people died and three were injured in a shooting that occurred on Saturday night at a campground on the site of the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington state. The first night of the EDM festival Beyond Wonderland was still ongoing when shots were fired around 8:30PM local time.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at a press conference later that night, the alleged gunman fired “randomly into the crowd.” After initially walking away from where the incident occurred, he continued to fire shots until eventually being apprehended and taken into custody. The name of the suspect has not been released, nor have the name of the victims.

“We don’t know what the motives were or what the intentions were of the shooter and we’ll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on,” public information officer Kyle Foreman said in the police’s press conference, per NBC.

“Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities,” the festival tweeted shortly after the shooting occurred. “There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds.”

On Sunday morning, Beyond Wonderland canceled the second day of the festival. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation,” the statement reads. “Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event.”