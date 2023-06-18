Boygenius played Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Saturday night as part of the roving Re:SET Festival, and they debuted an outtake from The Record called “Boyfriend.” “We’ve never played this song, but this is for all the boyfriends here. We love you,” they said before launching into the track.

The Re:SET Festival, which was plagued by delays and cancelations when it toured the South last weekend, also experienced some weather-related hiccups this weekend. Yesterday’s Boston show at the Stage At Suffolk Downs — where LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES, and L’Rain were set to play — was canceled due to severe weather. IDLES ended up doing a late-night show at the Sinclair.

Watch Boygenius debut “Boyfriend” below.

🚨 UPDATE FOR BOSTON 🚨 The remainder of the show has been canceled due to severe weather. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/7WhjcTHpOu — Re:SET Concert Series (@ReSETConcerts) June 17, 2023