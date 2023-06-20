Back in 2017, Revoir Simone’s Annie Hart started up a solo career and she’s been plugging away at it ever since. Her last one, Everything Pale Blue, arrived in 2021, and today she’s announcing a new full-length, Weight Of A Wave, which will be out in August. She wrote most of the songs for this one as part of a series of “song challenges” posed by Hart and her friends where they’d force themselves to write at least three songs while engaging in some extended jam sessions. Today, Hart is sharing the album’s lead single, “Stop Staring At You.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Boy You Got Me”

02 “Crowded Cloud”

03 “I Never Do”

04 “A Lot Of Thought”

05 “Waking Up”

06 “What Makes Me Me”

07 “Stop Staring At You”

08 “Falling”

09 “Nothing Makes Me Happy Anymore”

10 “While Without”

Weight Of A Wave is out 8/4 via Uninhabitable Mansions.