Watch Hayley Williams Join Foo Fighters Onstage At Bonnaroo

Hayley Williams once praised Foo Fighters effusively on camera, and Paramore did an acoustic cover of the Foos’ early classic “My Hero” for the 2006 movie Superman Returns. Paramore later played an electrified full-band version of the song onstage. So when Williams joined Foo Fighters onstage at Bonnaroo to sing “My Hero” on Sunday night, there was history behind it. Below, watch footage of her appearance with Dave Grohl and friends, plus Paramore’s previous “My Hero” covers.

https://twitter.com/ParamorePeruFC/status/1670651918643757057