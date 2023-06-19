Watch Hayley Williams Join Foo Fighters Onstage At Bonnaroo

News June 19, 2023 11:12 AM By Chris DeVille

Watch Hayley Williams Join Foo Fighters Onstage At Bonnaroo

News June 19, 2023 11:12 AM By Chris DeVille

Hayley Williams once praised Foo Fighters effusively on camera, and Paramore did an acoustic cover of the Foos’ early classic “My Hero” for the 2006 movie Superman Returns. Paramore later played an electrified full-band version of the song onstage. So when Williams joined Foo Fighters onstage at Bonnaroo to sing “My Hero” on Sunday night, there was history behind it. Below, watch footage of her appearance with Dave Grohl and friends, plus Paramore’s previous “My Hero” covers.

https://twitter.com/ParamorePeruFC/status/1670651918643757057

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Keith Urban Apologizes For Accidentally Blowing Up Phoebe Bridgers’ Relationship Status

7 days ago 0

Garth Brooks Responds To Complaints That His New Bar Will Carry Bud Light

7 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest