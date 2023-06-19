Norwegian underground metal heroes Kvelertak are sharing a new album, Endling, in September — it’s their second LP with Ivar Nikolaisen as lead singer and follows 2020’s Splid. (Former lead singer Erlend Hjelvik left a few years back.) In April, Kvelertak shared “Krøterveg Te Helvete,” and today they’re back with the ripping “Skoggangr.”

“‘Skoggangr’ was the first song we wrote for Endling,” the band writes. “It’s a song about Helmut Von Botnlaus, whose life history and written records have inspired many of the lyrics on the album. It all takes place in the heathlands and mountain area of the south-west coast of Norway, where Helmut was born. This is where he spent most of his secluded life, living off what the earth can provide him with while fighting anyone trying to destroy the surrounding nature. Wind turbine and real estate developers, look out!!”

Listen to “Skoggangr.”

Endling is out 9/8 on Petroleum/Rise.