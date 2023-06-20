III Points Festival Announces Grimes, Iggy Pop, Skrillex, & More For 2023 Lineup

Miami’s III Points Festival, which is celebrating 10 years, is set to take place at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center on October 20 and 21. Today, the fest has announced its lineup and headliners, including Skrillex, Grimes, Iggy Pop, Fred Again.., and Black Coffee.

Additional performers across the weekend will include Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Caribou, Jeff Mills, Âme B2B Dixon, TSHA, Gorgon City, SBTRKT, Dom Dolla, Caroline Polachek, Keinemusik, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Explosions In The Sky (performibg The Earth Is Not A Cold Dead Place, which turns 20 this year); Hudson Mohawke, Tiga, Alice Glass, Aluna, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Mau P, Joy Orbison, ¿Téo?, Daphni, and Daniel Avery B2B Danny Daze.

Also performing are the Dare, Jubilee, Jockstrap, Nia Archives, and more. Festival goers will also get a chance to attend a Despacio party and sound system (originally created by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Soulwax’s David Dewaele and Stephen Dewaele).

Tickets go on sale starting June 22 — visit the fest’s website for more information.