Darker Waves is a new music festival centered on ’80s new wave and the music it influenced, and its inaugural lineup incited a Bill & Ted-esque “whoa” from our own Scott Lapatine. The one-day event is going down Nov. 18 at Huntington Beach City Beach, with New Order and Tears For Fears set to headline. Also on deck: the B-52’s, Echo And The Bunnymen, Soft Cell, Devo, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark, the Psychedelic Furs, the Cardigans, X, Violent Femmes, Molchat Doma, the English Beat, She Wants Revenge, Kavinsky, Cold Cave, Drab Majesty, and more. Get ticket info here.