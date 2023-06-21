Artist Portraits From Oblivion Access Festival 2023

Artist Portraits From Oblivion Access Festival 2023

Jay Ybarra

News June 21, 2023 1:23 PM By Stereogum

Over the weekend, Stereogum headed to Austin’s Oblivion Access to catch heavy and experimental sets from bands like Godflesh, Chat Pile, Mamaleek, Faust, MSPAINT, and many more. Yellow Swans played their first show in 15 years! A couple got engaged during Drain! Everyone performed in a sauna! In between gigs, we enlisted local photog Jay Ybarra to capture portraits of over three dozen acts on the lineup. Check those out below and find our reviews from the fest here.

AGRICULTURE

AMULETS

BEAK>

BOSSE-DE-NAGE

CHAT PILE

CLAMS CASINO

CLIPPING.

CLOUD RAT & THOU

COI_N

COLD GAWD

DEATH FILE RED

DEEP CROSS

DOMINO

DRAIN

DROWSE

DRUG CHURCH

ELIZABETH COLOUR WHEEL

FUCK MONEY

HAVE A NICE LIFE

JEROME’S DREAM

KFC MURDER CHICKS

LIL UGLY MANE

MAGNITUDE

MSPAINT

NARROW HEAD

PALLBEARER

PARASITICIDE

PLANNING FOR BURIAL

RAGANA

SHELLY KNICKS

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

SPRAIN

SUCCUMB

TRENCH WARFARE

USA/MEXICO

YOB

Stereogum is an reader-supported independent website. Consider becoming a paid member so we can share more photos of loud bands.
Stereogum Staff

