Over the weekend, Stereogum headed to Austin’s Oblivion Access to catch heavy and experimental sets from bands like Godflesh, Chat Pile, Mamaleek, Faust, MSPAINT, and many more. Yellow Swans played their first show in 15 years! A couple got engaged during Drain! Everyone performed in a sauna! In between gigs, we enlisted local photog Jay Ybarra to capture portraits of over three dozen acts on the lineup. Check those out below and find our reviews from the fest here.