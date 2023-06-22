Kesha, Dr. Luke Settle Defamation Lawsuit, Issue Joint Statement

Kesha and Dr. Luke have reached a settlement in their long-running legal battle. As part of the agreement, the pair have issued a joint statement, which was shared on Kesha’s social media.

“Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha’s portion of the statement reads. “As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

“While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened,” Dr. Luke’s statement reads. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

The case was set to go to trial next month. Other details of the settlement are not known at this time.

In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke for sexual assault and emotional abuse, including specific claims that Dr. Luke drugged and raped her at a party in 2005; Dr. Luke countersued and claimed defamation. In 2016 after many legal twists and turns, a judge dismissed Kesha’s abuse claims and the singer later also dropped a separate court case in Los Angeles against Dr. Luke.

The defamation case continued on, however, with the producer claiming that the allegation Kesha made was “false and shocking” and that she only made the accusations so as to negotiate a better record deal. Part of the defamation case would end up including statements that Kesha made to Lady Gaga in a text message thread saying that Dr. Luke had raped Katy Perry, an accusation that Perry also denied in a sworn testimony.

Most recently, a judge ruled that Dr. Luke would be considered a “public figure” in the case, reversing a ruling previously made by a lower court in 2021 that said the producer was a private figure because he was a not a household name. That would have meant that his lawyers would have to prove that Kesha acted with “actual malice” when she made her public statements about Dr. Luke.