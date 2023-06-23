Korn Are Finally Getting Their Own Adidas

Nu-metal icons Korn were rocking full Adidas tracksuits from the very moment that they arrived on the scene in the ’90s. One of the singles from the band’s 1997 sophomore album Life Is Peachy is literally called “A.D.I.D.A.S.,” though the title is based on the urban myth that the shoe company’s name stands for “All Day I Dream About Sex.” A couple of years ago, in a Kerrang feature about Adidas’ popularity in the nu metal world, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis said that the company used to give Korn free gear but that they never signed any kind of deal with the band; that’s why Korn instead endorsed Pumas in 1998. But now, decades later, Korn are getting their own Adidas.

Complex reports that Adidas will release two sneakers in collaboration with Korn later this year, the Campus 00s and the Supermodified. The shoes are coming out in October, and there will also be a bunch of Korn/Adidas T-shirts and hoodies. (Adidas hasn’t yet confirmed the plans.) The shoes will feature Korn’s logo, as well as guitar-pick keychains and the Life Is Peachy cover art on the insoles. There’s also going to be a sequined Korn Adidas tracksuit — which, I mean, that sounds cool.