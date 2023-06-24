Rihanna Steps Down As Savage X Fenty CEO In Advance Of Potential IPO

Rihanna is stepping down as chief executive for her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, five years after creating it. The top job will now go to Hillary Super, the former chief executive of Anthropologie Group. According to the Guardian, Rihanna will have an alternative leadership role as executive chair.

“It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer. I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level,” Rihanna said in a statement.

As of March, Savage X Fenty has reportedly been planning an IPO (Initial Public Offering), which could potentially value the company at $3 billion.

