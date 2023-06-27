Next month, the Brooklyn harpist and songwriter Kitba is releasing their debut album. We’ve heard “My Words Don’t Work” and “Tied To Strings” from it so far, and today they’re offering up another single, the punchy, soaring “Peel Away The Rind.” “This song poured out of me inexplicably one night during the depths of the pandemic while sitting at the counter eating a blood orange,” Kitba said in a statement, continuing:

I went to the piano and wrote the words out, then found the music. The meaning of this song is still cloaked by something in my mind, but I imagine one day it’ll bubble up with clarity. The song style was unlike anything we had ever done before – there’s zero harp on this track. We wanted to explore the feeling of having a song that felt very fun and simple but also an undercurrent of “something is wrong” (the literal undercurrent through the whole song is Ryan Weiner beating his guitar as it goes through a myriad of pedals). Right when the song should pick up steam, things fall away bit by bit and you have to confront the undercurrent of discomfort. This is in definite homage to David Lynch.

Kitba is out 7/21 via Ruination Record Co.