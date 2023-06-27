Broken Record – “Blueprinting”

Broken Record – “Blueprinting”

The Denver band Broken Record play a style they describe as Power Goth™. It sounds more like post-hardcore with a poppy emo edge to me, which works out just fine. “Blueprinting,” from the group’s forthcoming album Nothing Moves Me, is soaring and dynamic in all the ways you’d hope, building from a tight, propulsive shimmer to humongous waves of distortion, topped off with a bright, yearning hook that makes the band feel plucky despite the hard-crashing sound. “No change,” goes the climactic lyric. “Better off home fast asleep/ No chance/ Find the strength, wake up and leave.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Nothing Moves Me”
02 “See It Through”
03 “Blueprinting”
04 “Mach 4”
05 “Runner’s Digest”
06 “Weightless”
07 “Round 2”
08 “Away Team”
09 “Vacuum Tube Supplies”
10 “Holding Pattern”

Nothing Moves Me is out 8/22 on Really Rad.

