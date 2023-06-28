The Folk Implosion’s “Natural One” Is Finally On Streaming Services

Last year, Lou Barlow and John Davis revived the Folk Implosion and released the first songs they worked on together in over 20 years. Today, they’re announcing a reissue of their soundtrack for Larry Clark and Harmony Korine’s 1995 film Kids. It includes all of the songs they wrote for the movie (newly remastered), plus some previously unreleased tracks. It also means that the Folk Implosion’s Top 40 hit “Natural One” — which is included on the soundtrack despite not being in the movie — has officially arrived on streaming services.

“We did a lot of jamming in the studio… ‘Natural One’ started out as a jam,” Barlow reflected in a press release. “The working title of the instrumental was originally ‘Dr. Dre’s House.’ I was obsessed with Dr. Dre & Snoop and N.W.A. before that and it was exciting for John and I to finally indulge our love of R&B in our own way.”

“Natural One” arrives on streaming services accompanied by an UNKLE remix and a live video of the song that was recorded earlier this year. Check that out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Natural One”

02 “Nothing Gonna Stop”

03 “Wet Stuff”

04 “Jenny’s Theme”

05 “Crash”

06 “Daddy Never Understood”

07 “Simean Groove”

08 “Nasa Theme”

09 “Cabride”

10 “Raise The Bells”

11 “Insinuation”

12 “Burning Paper”

13 “Checking In”

14 “Wide Web”

15 “Park Dub”

16 “Natural One (UNKLE Remix)”

17 “Nothing Gonna Stop (Instrumental)”

18 “Insinuation (Dust Brothers Remix)”

Music For KIDS is out 9/8 via Domino. Pre-order it here.