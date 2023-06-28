Inaugural Emo Orchestra Tour Promises “Emo Hits Of Your Youth With A Touch Of Adult Elegance”
You’re probably already familiar with Emo Nite, but have you heard of the Emo Orchestra? Well, if not, notify the elder emo in your life ASAP. Because such a thing exists, and it’s exactly what you think it is: emo throwback songs performed by an orchestra. From the official website: “For emo lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, there’s a new show in town. Emo Orchestra brings you a unique and incredible new experience that brings together the emo hits of your youth with a touch of adult elegance. Featuring special guests Hawthorne Heights, along with a full orchestra arrangement, Emo Orchestra will be embarking on its inaugural nationwide tour this fall.” A trailer also promises material from Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Dashboard Confessional, and more.
Those fall tour dates are below, kicking off in Cincinnati in late September. Watch the trailer below, and get ticket info here.
https://twitter.com/Emo_Orchestra/status/1674106882108321794
TOUR DATES:
9/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
9/28 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
10/04 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
10/05 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
10/06 – Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre
10/07 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
10/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
10/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall At Ocean Casino Resort
10/18 – Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre
10/20 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
10/21 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort & Casino
10/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre
10/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
10/26 – Sheboygan, WI @ Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts
10/27 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre
10/28 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium
10/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
11/02 – Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre
11/03 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
11/05 – Omaha, NE @ Astro Theater
11/09 – Palm Desert, CA @ McCallum Theatre
11/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater