You’re probably already familiar with Emo Nite, but have you heard of the Emo Orchestra? Well, if not, notify the elder emo in your life ASAP. Because such a thing exists, and it’s exactly what you think it is: emo throwback songs performed by an orchestra. From the official website: “For emo lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, there’s a new show in town. Emo Orchestra brings you a unique and incredible new experience that brings together the emo hits of your youth with a touch of adult elegance. Featuring special guests Hawthorne Heights, along with a full orchestra arrangement, Emo Orchestra will be embarking on its inaugural nationwide tour this fall.” A trailer also promises material from Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Dashboard Confessional, and more.

Those fall tour dates are below, kicking off in Cincinnati in late September. Watch the trailer below, and get ticket info here.

https://twitter.com/Emo_Orchestra/status/1674106882108321794

TOUR DATES:

9/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

9/28 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

10/04 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

10/05 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

10/06 – Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre

10/07 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall At Ocean Casino Resort

10/18 – Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre

10/20 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

10/21 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort & Casino

10/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/24 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre

10/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

10/26 – Sheboygan, WI @ Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts

10/27 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

10/28 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Miller Auditorium

10/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

11/02 – Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

11/03 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

11/05 – Omaha, NE @ Astro Theater

11/09 – Palm Desert, CA @ McCallum Theatre

11/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater