On Sunday, Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band performed the second of back-to-back shows at Voldsløkka Stadion in Oslo. During “Mary’s Place,” Springsteen stood near the edge of the stage and picked up a sign reading, “Dear Bruce, my boyfriend says if I get the harmonica he will consider [proposing] to me this summer.” The Boss replied, “Consider?! If [you] get the harmonica, that fucker’s proposing!” He then called for his harmonica, gave it to the couple, and pulled them onstage.

A few songs prior, Springsteen performed “Downbound Train” (from 1984’s Born In The U.S.A.) live for the first time since 2017. Watch some fan-shot footage of both moments below.

We got a Springsteen proposal in Oslo! pic.twitter.com/QKXiGTOuvb — Eric Dunlap 🦚 (@eric_mark) July 2, 2023

SETLIST:

01 “My Love Will Not Let You Down”

02 “Death To My Hometown”

03 “Ghosts”

04 “Letter To You”

05 “Prove It All Night”

06 “The Promised Land”

07 “Out In The Street”

08 “Darlington County”

09 “Working On The Highway”

10 “Downbound Train” (tour premiere, first time since 2017)

11 “I’m on Fire”

12 “Kitty’s Back”

13 “Nightshift” (Commodores cover)

14 “Mary’s Place” (Couple proposing on stage during the song)

15 “Last Man Standing” (acoustic with Barry Danielian on trumpet)

16 “Backstreets”

17 “Because The Night” (Patti Smith Group cover)

18 “She’s The One”

19 “Wrecking Ball”

20 “The Rising”

21 “Badlands”

ENCORE:

22 “Born In The U.S.A.”

23 “Born To Run”

24 “Bobby Jean”

25 “Glory Days”

26 “Dancing In The Dark” (followed by Band Introductions)

27 “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” (pictures of Danny Federici and Clarence Clemons were shown during the song)

ENCORE 2:

28 “I’ll See You In My Dreams” (solo acoustic)