Dominic Fike Interpolates Weezer’s “Undone (The Sweater Song)” On New Song “Think Fast”

Back when SoundCloud-rap-ish alternative rock dude and Euphoria actor Dominic Fike released his debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong in 2020, I proclaimed that the dream of the ’90s was alive with him, marking him as a hybrid of all kinds of music from after Kurt Cobain died, when alt-rock radio (and MTV in parallel) got wackier, tackier, and more eclectic. Today Fike’s second album Sunburn is out, and it certainly does not dispel any notions that the guy loves the ’90s.

On Sunburn, Fike is still merging genres intuitively like some kind of Gen Z Dust Brother, but one song in particular will take you back to the mid-1990s more explicitly. “Think Fast” interpolates “Undone (The Sweater Song)” from Weezer’s self-titled 1994 debut LP, otherwise known as the Blue Album, and it does so with backing vocals from Rivers Cuomo himself. It works pretty well! If you want to hear “Think Fast” and the rest of Sunburn below, pull this thread as I walk away.





Sunburn is out now on Columbia.

This post originally reported that no members of Weezer performed on the song. We regret the error.