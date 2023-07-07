The record label Nettwerk is launching a charitable arm called Goodwerks, starting with a new compilation benefitting abortion rights. Titled Broken Glass, the singles series features Nettwerk artists covering ’90s songs from or adjacent to the Lilith Fair sphere, starting today with tunes from Miya Folick and Flower Face. The plan is to donate 50% of all proceeds from streams/downloads of these tracks to Keep Our Clinics.

Folick, who recently released the new album Roach, covered Annie Lennox’s “Walking On Broken Glass,” the track that gives this project its title. She has this to say about it:

It’s been one year since the Dobbs decision and most or all abortions are now banned in 14 states. These laws are violent, cruel, and reflect the deep imbalance of power in the US that affects us every day. It makes me rage when I think about how most people in this country supported Roe V. Wade a year ago and continue to support it today. We want access to abortions, but politics and an unconscionable lack of empathy stole that from us. Keep Our Clinics is working to preserve clinics in places where abortions are severely restricted and to expand access in states where abortions are legal. I’m proud to be a part of this compilation to support their work. “Walking On Broken Glass” felt like a fitting contribution to this project. Taking away people’s rights to abortion access is a shattering, a destruction. And, also, I recently discovered that Annie Lennox is the founder of a global feminist organization called The Circle. An absolute badass.

Below, you can hear Folick’s cover of “Walking On Broken Glass” as well as a take on Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” by Flower Face, both in the form of Pop-Up Video-style music videos.

The songs are available for purchase here.