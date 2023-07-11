Jamila Woods has announced a new album, Water Made Us, her first full-length since 2019’s LEGACY! LEGACY! “Water Made Us feels like the most personal and vulnerable piece of art I’ve ever made. I love creating from source material, diving deep into a subject and extrapolating from what I discover,” Woods said in a statement, continuing:

We sat in the house for 2 years and I became my own source material. Shout out to the therapists, the astrologers, the family members and friends who listened, who helped me process and transform my journaled thoughts and questions into this body of work. I hope it feels like a playlist that carries you through the life cycle of a relationship, whatever stage of the journey your heart may be in.

Today, she’s sharing the album’s lead single, “Tiny Garden,” which features duendita and was produced with Wynne Bennet. “Tiny Garden is a song about the way my heart works, the slow and steady way I love. In my directorial debut I wanted to create a visual representation of how I often feel in relationships, like I’m having huge feelings that I end up expressing in small specific ways,” Woods said.

Watch a music video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bugs”

02 “Tiny Garden” (Feat. duendita)

03 “Practice” (Feat. Saba)

04 “Let The Cards Fall”

05 “Send A Dove”

06 “Wreckage Room”

07 “Thermostat” (Feat. Peter CottonTale)

08 “Out Of The Doldrums”

09 “Wolfsheep”

10 “I Miss All My Exes”

11 “Backburner”

12 “Libra Intuition”

13 “Boomerang”

14 “Still”

15 “The Best Thing”

16 “Good News”

17 “Headfirst”

Water Made Us is out 10/13 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.