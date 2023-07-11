Now that the smoke’s gone and the air is all clear, can we agree Filter had some jams? Or at least that they had one jam, and that the jam in question, “Hey Man, Nice Shot,” is a work of pop-industrial genius? “Take A Picture,” though, I could take or leave.

That’s all subjective, I suppose, but the facts are these: Richard Patrick’s band will return this summer with their first album in seven years, The Algorithm. Its new single, “Obliteration,” sounds like it was beamed in directly from 1997, with a bassline that snakes along as if attempting to remind me how much I love “Hey Man, Nice Shot.”

“Obliteration” arrives with a video by animator Atanas Shopski. Watch it below, where you can find other album tracks “For The Beaten” and “Face Down.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Drowning”

02 “Up Against The Wall”

03 “For The Beaten”

04 “Obliteration”

05 “Say It Again”

06 “Face Down”

07 “Summer Children”

08 “Threshing Floor”

09 “Be Careful What You Wish For”

10 “Burn Out The Sun”

11 “Command Z”

The Algorithm is out 8/25 on Golden Robot.