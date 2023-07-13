Stream Disclosure’s New Album Alchemy

Only yesterday Disclosure announced that they’d be dropping their fourth studio album within 24 hours — just weeks after celebrating the 10th anniversary of their career-making debut, Settle. Alchemy is being released independently via their own Apollo Records in partnership with AWAL. The other wildcard is that brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence have not included any features or samples on the 11-track Alchemy.

According to a press release, Disclosure started the new-album process after wrapping touring for their 2020 album ENERGY. “Howard temporarily relocated from London to Los Angeles and began separately writing sketches, assisted in the studio by friends and collaborators Max Margolis and DonnyBravo,” a description reads. “When Guy received the demos, he sat with them for weeks, allowing him to absorb them fully before adding his own touches. The process was then reversed, with Guy writing his own sketches—including on an early version of ‘Higher Than Ever Before,’ written with the acclaimed songwriter Cirkut, which keen fans may have heard during Guy’s recent secret set at Glastonbury—and Howard working on them. Finally, they met up together in London to finish the record.”

And the rest is history. Now, Alchemy (featuring artwork by Llinos Owen) is here and available to stream on Disclosure’s YouTube page. Listen here.

Alchemy is out now on Apollo/AWAL.