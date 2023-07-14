According to Delayed Gratification Records, Boston’s Fraud do “hardcore punk the way it’s supposed to be done.” In the case of new EP March Of Progress, that means six songs in nine minutes, all of them raw and raging mad, muscular and brimming with kinetic intensity but still thin and lo-fi enough to feel DIY. If you need an adrenaline rush to carry you into the weekend or you’re looking to be stampeded into an early grave, march on down to the play button and progress into sonic violence.

<a href="https://delayedgratificationrecords.bandcamp.com/album/march-of-progress">March Of Progress by Fraud</a>

March Of Progress is out now on Delayed Gratification.