Stream Boston Hardcore Band Fraud’s Mean And Angry March Of Progress EP

New Music July 14, 2023 10:10 AM By Chris DeVille

Stream Boston Hardcore Band Fraud’s Mean And Angry March Of Progress EP

New Music July 14, 2023 10:10 AM By Chris DeVille

According to Delayed Gratification Records, Boston’s Fraud do “hardcore punk the way it’s supposed to be done.” In the case of new EP March Of Progress, that means six songs in nine minutes, all of them raw and raging mad, muscular and brimming with kinetic intensity but still thin and lo-fi enough to feel DIY. If you need an adrenaline rush to carry you into the weekend or you’re looking to be stampeded into an early grave, march on down to the play button and progress into sonic violence.

March Of Progress is out now on Delayed Gratification.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Cherry Glazerr – “Soft Like A Flower”

3 days ago 0

Maple Glider – “Dinah”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest