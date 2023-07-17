Strange Ranger – “Wide Awake”

New Music July 17, 2023 10:28 AM By Chris DeVille

We’ve finally reached release week for Pure Music, the new Strange Ranger LP. They’ve saved a fantastic single for the final preview of the album. “Wide Awake” is a woozy pop-rock tune that reminds me of synthetic retro fare like the 1975 or Haim crossed with the headblown guy-girl indie-pop of bar italia. It’s sleek and almost plastic, but also weird and soulful.

A word from the band’s Isaac Eiger:

I was thinking about these flashes of memory that stick in your head forever. Bursts of senses that return every now and again but don’t lead anywhere beyond themselves like a GIF in your brain. It’s weird to think about what stays with you and if that’s at all related to how important the thing in question was.

Watch director Lola Dement Myers’ video for “Wide Awake” below.

Pure Music is out 7/21 via Fire Talk.

