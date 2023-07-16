The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft recreated the “Bittersweet Symphony” music video for a Sky Sports F1 promo. Ashcroft filmed the video a couple days before the British Grand Prix 2023, which took place last week. Instead of walking through the streets of London, Ashcroft made his way around the Silverstone Circuit, where the race took place. There are a lot more race cars than the original, and he’s also holding a guitar for much of it this time around. Watch the promo video below.

