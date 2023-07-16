Watch The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft Recreate The “Bittersweet Symphony” Video For Sky Sports F1 Promo

News July 16, 2023 9:12 AM By James Rettig

Watch The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft Recreate The “Bittersweet Symphony” Video For Sky Sports F1 Promo

News July 16, 2023 9:12 AM By James Rettig

The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft recreated the “Bittersweet Symphony” music video for a Sky Sports F1 promo. Ashcroft filmed the video a couple days before the British Grand Prix 2023, which took place last week. Instead of walking through the streets of London, Ashcroft made his way around the Silverstone Circuit, where the race took place. There are a lot more race cars than the original, and he’s also holding a guitar for much of it this time around. Watch the promo video below.

https://twitter.com/there_is_no_if/status/1677316406696656896

Related

“Bitter Sweet Symphony” Turns 20
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour In 25 Years

6 days ago 0

Bradford Cox Performs For The First Time In Years At Vintage Market In Athens, GA

1 day ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest