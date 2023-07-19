In August, Islands will release their intriguingly titled new album, And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs, which follows up 2021’s Islomania. We got to hear lead single “Life’s A Joke” last month, and now Nick Thorburn has returned with “Superstitious,” which has a video directed by John Smith.

Here are some thoughts from Thorburn about “Superstitious”:

At its essence, this is a love song. Musically it may sound “sad,” but it’s actually one of the most joyful songs on the album. It’s attempting to capture the almost religious experience of falling in love. When I write a song, I never truly know if what I’m making is working. There’s a blind approach that requires a kind of faith that something good will happen. There’s no strategy, and no grand plan. And I think that’s really the only way to do it. To give in to chaos. You’ll make some ugly trees along the way but when you hit upon something good, it’s supernatural and even merciful, like you’ve been liberated from yourself. Strange Process is a director + visual artist from Canada. We were fans of each other and so it was an easy fit. I needed something abstract, like the listener was moving through an impressionist painting. And he delivered!

Listen to and watch “Superstitious.”

And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs is out 8/25 via ELF.